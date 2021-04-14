CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS THROUGHOUT TODAY/TONIGHT

Earlier this morning, there were a few snow showers and/or a wintry mix occurring across a large portion of NE Wisconsin. Additional rain and snow showers are possible later today and through tonight, as a stubborn weathermaker swirls over Wisconsin. This weathermaker has be cut off from the main flow in the atmosphere causing it to bring us this winter-like weather we are seeing.

Underneath the widespread cloud cover, this afternoon’s high temperatures will be mainly in the lower-half of the 40s. For many folks, our highs will be 10-15 degrees colder than normal for the middle of April.

Our cool and damp weather will fade away as this lingering area of low pressure finally leaves the Great Lakes tomorrow. As we dry out tomorrow and into the weekend, it’s going to gradually warm up. Highs will be back in the seasonable mid to upper 50s this weekend.

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW/N 15-25 MPH

AFTERNOON: Continued cloudiness. Chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler temps. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Chance of rain and snow showers. Turning breezy. LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Sprinkles lakeside? HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: A bit frosty early. Mostly sunny. A seasonable afternoon. HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild. HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Breezy with showers developing. HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A passing shower is possible. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.