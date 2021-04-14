CHANCE OF APRIL RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

A batch of snow showers, mixed with rain have been pushing through eastern Wisconsin this morning. While most of the snow has been melting on contact, some minor slushy accumulation is possible, especially northwest of the Fox Cities. Additional rain and snow showers are possible later today and through tonight, as a stubborn weathermaker swirls over Wisconsin.

Underneath the widespread cloud cover, it’s going to be another cool day. High temperatures will be mainly in the lower-half of the 40s. For many folks, our highs will be 10-15 degrees colder than normal for the middle of April.

Our cool and damp weather will fade away as this lingering area of low pressure finally leaves the Great Lakes. As we dry out tomorrow and into the weekend, it’s going to gradually warm up. Highs will be back in the seasonable mid to upper 50s this weekend.

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 10-25 MPH

TODAY: Continued cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Cool again. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Chance of rain and snow showers. Turning breezy. LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Sprinkles lakeside? HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: A bit frosty early. Mostly sunny. A seasonable afternoon. HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild. HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Breezy with showers developing. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A passing shower is possible. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 47

