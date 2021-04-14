Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - The body of a missing Omro man has been recovered from the Fox River, according to Police Chief Joe Schuster.

On April 3, a kayaker came upon the body of David Hale. Hale was located in the water about one mile east of Omro.

Hale had been missing for about five months. Family said they last had contact with him on Nov. 17, 2020.

Family said Hale was a veteran who suffered from PTSD.

Chief Schuster says foul play is not suspected in this case.

The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy. Results are pending.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.