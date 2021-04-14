Advertisement

Appleton man convicted in 2017 killing of Annie Ford

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been convicted in the 2017 killing of his girlfriend, Annie Ford.

Johnny Scott, 62, pleaded no contest to a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide on the day his trial was set to begin in Outagamie County Court. The court found him guilty and scheduled sentencing for June 15.

In September of 2017, Scott shot and killed 48-year-old Annie Ford in the home they shared on East Canary Street in Appleton.

Investigators said Ford was sleeping in a spare bedroom when Scott pulled a gun on her and shot her. Ford’s teenage son was in the bedroom and the called police.

Scott surrendered at the scene.

Prior to the shooting, officers had responded to two calls reporting arguments between the couple.

After the shooting, Action 2 News covered a celebration of live for Annie Ford. She was known to the community for her volunteer work at a free breakfast program at Family First Ministries.

“She didn’t mind telling her testimony, ‘listen I’ve been in the same predicament, I’ve been lost, I’ve been out, I’ve felt like I had nothing, I’ve been in a place of homelessness and not just homelessness but hopelessness’” said Pastor Alvin Dupree. “And Annie sat and gave people hope.”

Annie Ford
Annie Ford(Family photo)

As part of Scott’s plea agreement, charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon were dismissed but read into the record.

