25% of Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – More than 1 in 4 people in Wisconsin are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that 1,467,815 residents, or 25.2% of the population, has had one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The state further reports 38% of the population has started or finished their vaccinations, which is 2,214,114 people. In all, the state’s vaccinators have administered 3,617,906 “shots in the arm.” More than half of these are the Pfizer vaccine approaching 1.89 million doses, followed by the Moderna vaccine with 1.57 million doses. About 161,000 people in Wisconsin received the J&J vaccine, which only requires one dose but is currently on hold out of an abundance of caution after 6 reports of abnormal blood clotting, including 1 person who died, out of 6.8 million people who received the vaccine (see related story).

By our calculations, the state is averaging a record 62,192 doses administered per day over the past 7 days. An average 31,890 residents are finishing their vaccination regimen every day over the past 7 days, which is less than the past four days but still higher than any 7-day average before that.

Currently, only three counties in WBAY’s viewing area are ahead of the state’s average for vaccinations, but eight counties are ahead of the state when it comes to completed vaccinations. Door County has vaccinated 55% of its population, and 35.6% of the population is fully vaccinated. Vaccination numbers for Northeast Wisconsin counties appear later in this article.

The state’s seen a huge jump in the number of teenagers getting vaccinated since that opened up to everyone 16 and up on April 5. To date, only 2% of Wisconsin teens ages 16 and 17 are fully vaccinated but almost 14% have received at least one dose.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 13.7% have received a dose/2.2% completed

18-24: 24.9% have received a dose/12.4% completed

25-34: 32.4% have received a dose/18.2% completed

35-44: 39.9% have received a dose/22.6% completed

45-54: 42.0% have received a dose/23.3% completed

55-64: 52.5% have received a dose/26.4% completed

65+: 78.7% have received a dose/70.5% completed

Vaccinators still need to reach minority groups, who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus. Although Whites account for 75.7% of all known coronavirus cases, they make up 80.9% of the state’s population. Blacks, who are 6.4% of the state population, account for 6.9% of cases and 11.8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hispanics and Latinos, who are 7.1% of the population, were 11.1% of coronavirus cases and 9.8% of hospitalizations. Vaccinations by percentage of race or ethnicity:

Race

American Indian: 22.9% have received a dose/16.0% completed

Asian: 28.7% have received a dose/14.6% completed

Black: 16.0% have received a dose/9.3% completed

White: 35.8% have received a dose/24.0% completed

Ethnicity

Hispanic: 20.0% have received a dose/10.5% completed

Non-Hispanic: 36.8% received a dose/24.6% completed

Note: 7.1% of vaccinations reported race unknown; 3.6% of records reported race as “other”; 6.4% of vaccination records did not report ethnicity.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 101,872 (38.5%) 70,189 (26.5%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 17,046 (34.0%) 11,792 (23.5%) Dodge (87,839) 26,627 (30.3%) 18,370 (20.9%) Door (27,668) (NE) 15,279 (55.2%) 9,855 (35.6%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 34,407 (33.3%) 25,920 (25.1%) Forest (9,004) 3,173 (35.2%) 2,463 (27.4%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,482 (34.5%) 1,255 (29.2%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,490 (34.3%) 5,108 (27.0%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 6,777 (33.2%) 4,989 (24.4%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 29,904 (37.9%) 20,440 (25.9%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 13,188 (32.7%) 9,139 (22.6%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,907 (41.9%) 1,644 (36.1%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 12,811 (33.8%) 9,413 (24.8%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 67,968 (36.2%) 46,005 (24.5%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 11,730 (28.7%) 8,883 (21.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) 43,015 (37.3%) 27,349 (23.7%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 16,304 (32.0%) 12,155 (23.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,806 (27.8%) 5,398 (22.1%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60,769 (35.3%) 43,467 (25.3%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 181,313 (38.2%) 125,280 (26.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 189,020 (34.4%) 134,452 (24.5%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,214,114 (38.0%) 1,467,815 (25.2%)

The Department of Health Services reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases for the fourth time in seven days. There were 929 positive tests in the latest batch of 5,805 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive. That was 16% of the test results received.

The positivity rate’s 7-day average looking at all test results, including people tested multiple times, was steady at 3.8% for a sixth day. The positivity rate is a gauge of the virus’s spread in our communities. New cases were identified in 63 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The percentage of active cases, diagnosed in the past 30 days and not medically cleared yet, rose again to 1.5% of all cases dating back to February 2020, after dipping to 1.4%. The state is currently averaging 823 new cases each day over the past 7 days, by our count.

Ninety-three people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours for COVID-19 treatment. The 7-day average jumped from 54 to 63 patients per day.

The state reported 5 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 6,695. That’s still 1.14% of all coronavirus cases, and the 7-day average was unchanged at 6 deaths per day. Deaths were reported in Kenosha, Marquette, Pierce, Sawyer and Waukesha (2) counties. The death count was revised in Racine County.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,371,291 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

587,561 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,337 were hospitalized (4.8%)

6,695 died (1.14%)

571,082 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,616 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 317 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 76 in intensive care. We’ll get updated figures from the WHA on hospitalizations later Wednesday afternoon.

Patient numbers are unchanged in Fox Valley and Northeast region hospitals. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 19 COVID-19 patients, with 7 of them in ICU. Hospitals in the Northeast region are treating 28 COVID-19 patients, with 4 in the ICU.

Daily changes in hospitalizations take deaths and discharges into account.

The WHA reports in terms of hospital readiness there are 233 ICU beds available, or 15.9% of the ICU beds in the state’s 136 hospitals. There are 1,857 of all types of beds available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- or 16.8% of the state’s hospital beds.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals only have 6 ICU beds open among them (5.8%) and 79 open beds total (9.3%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region have 19 ICU beds (9.2%) and 181 of all bed types (18.9%) open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “available,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,669 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,219 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,614 cases (+6) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,115 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,050 cases (+21) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,333 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,275 cases (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,688 (+3) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,249 cases (+13) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,190 cases (+6) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,268 cases (+7) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,694 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,204 (+97) (290 deaths)

Dodge – 11,651 cases (+12) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,560 cases (+8) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,865 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Dunn – 4,520 cases (+9) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,354 cases (+10) (105 deaths)

Florence - 440 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,196 cases (+21) (105 deaths)

Forest - 944 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,815 cases (+6) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,423 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,554 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,979 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Iron - 571 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,596 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,189 cases (+9) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,054 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,195 cases (+21) (305 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,317 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,530 cases (+8) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,535 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,954 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,010 cases (+5) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,408 cases (+5) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,182 cases (+30) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,038 cases (+4) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,354 cases (+1) (22 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 102,750 (+182) (1,273 deaths)

Monroe – 4,411 cases (+8) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,341 case (+4) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,553 case (+8) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,253 cases (+34) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,012 cases (+12) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 824 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,722 cases (+11) (35 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 4,157 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,621 cases (+6) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,201 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,014 cases (+33) (336 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Richland - 1,286 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,171 cases (+37) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,276 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,626 cases (+22) (46 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,592 cases (+1) (24 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,661 cases (+3) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,480 cases (+18) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,175 cases (+41) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,843 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,487 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,892 cases (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,214 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,234 cases (+21) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,394 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,325 cases (+16) (144 deaths)

Waukesha – 42,850 cases (+69) (509 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,835 cases (+7) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,134 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,781 cases (+31) (190 deaths)

Wood – 6,844 cases (+7) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 298 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 528 cases (+2) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 950 cases (+9) (26 deaths)

Delta – 2,965 cases (+21) (67 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Dickinson - 2,276 cases (+8) (56 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 989 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,376 cases (+12) (32 deaths)

Iron – 895 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 132 cases (1 death)

Luce – 153 cases (+2)

Mackinac - 357 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,870 cases (+28) (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,689 cases (+5) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 380 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 274 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.