$2 million bond set for man accused of fatally stabbing man, injuring woman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge has set a $2 million cash bond for a man charged with fatally stabbing a man in Green Bay last month and injuring a woman.

22-year-old Wesley Brice made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Online court records show Brice is charged with nine counts, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

A 70-year-old man, identified in court by the initials as JGB, was stabbed to death while his car was stopped at a railroad crossing for a passing train. A local bartender suffered injuries.

During the appearance, Wendy Lemkuil, the Assistant District Attorney, read a letter from JGB’s family. She also asked the court to enforce the highest bond possible, adding that Brice is a threat to the community, and his release could further endanger life.

Brice was arrested March 15 after two stabbing attacks in the city. Green Bay Police say the initial incident happened in Rockabilly’s, and the female bartender fled from there and went into another bar to seek shelter and assistance. Officials say she was helped by people at Rum Runners.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states the bartender told officers she was cleaning up when Brice walked into the bar. She didn’t know him. She said Brice walked up to her and said “I like you” and “come here.” She refused. He went behind the bar and she saw he had a knife. She tried to call police but he dragged her off. She was able to get away, but was injured in the struggle.

The suspect drove his car into Rum Runners, police say. He ran off and found JGB, who was stopped for the train and stabbed him.

Police have described the attack on JGB as “completely random”, and added JGB later died from his injuries at a hospital.

When police found Brice and took him into custody, the complaint read Brice “was not making coherent sentences and was saying, ‘I am God.’”

“It was clear to officers on scene that Wesley was in some sort of excited mental state and did not know what was going on,” reads the complaint. He asked investigators if they believed in God.

Brice was taken to a hospital. During the trip he vomited. Police say his demeanor changed after he vomited and he was able to carry out “coherent” conversations.

Court officials said if Brice posts bond, he will be on house arrest at his mother’s house, which is located on University Avenue.

