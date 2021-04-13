Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations all above average

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new coronavirus cases rose for the 12th day in a row on Tuesday after the state reported 922 new cases. The average is up to 795 cases per day, by our calculations, the highest since mid-February. New cases were found in all but nine counties.

The 7-day average of the positivity rate, which indicates the spread of the coronavirus in the state, held steady at 3.8% of all test results coming back positive; that metric has been flat since March 8.

The state also reported 10 more people died from COVID-19, only the second time this month the death count was in double digits, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,690. The death rate held steady at 1.14% of all cases and the 7-day average remained at 6 cases per day. The deaths were in nine counties: Dodge, Door, Milwaukee (2), Racine, Sauk, St. Croix, Vernon, Waukesha and Waupaca.

New figures Tuesday from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 7 out of 10 seniors, age 65 and up, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the age group most vulnerable to the disease caused by the coronavirus who accounted for more than 78.6% of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin.

The state is nearing one-fourth of its population completing their vaccinations, with 24.8% of state residents receiving both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 1,441,345 people protected against the effects of the virus -- 17,622 more people than reported a day earlier. The DHS says 37.6% of state residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 2,190,652 people.

Over the past week, Wisconsin averaged 60,608 doses administered each day to residents and people from out of state, and 35,590 state residents completing their vaccination regimen every day, according to our calculations. Brown County passed 100,000 county residents getting at least one shot and is 1 of 8 counties in WBAY’s viewing area ahead of the state’s average of fully vaccinated residents. Tuesday’s vaccination totals by county are listed below in this article.

In the past week, the state’s seen a huge jump in the number of teenagers getting vaccinated since that opened up to everyone 16 and up on April 5. To date, only 2% of Wisconsin teens ages 16 and 17 are fully vaccinated but 13% have received at least one dose.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 13.0% have received a dose/2.0% completed

18-24: 24.2% have received a dose/12.0% completed

25-34: 31.9% have received a dose/17.8% completed

35-44: 39.4% have received a dose/22.1% completed

45-54: 41.4% have received a dose/22.7% completed

55-64: 51.8% have received a dose/25.4% completed

65+: 78.5% have received a dose/70.0% completed

Wisconsin vaccinators still need to reach minority groups who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus. Although Whites account for 75.7% of all known coronavirus cases, they make up 80.9% of the state’s population. Blacks, who are 6.4% of the state population, account for 6.9% of cases and 11.8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hispanics and Latinos, who are 7.1% of the population, were 11.1% of coronavirus cases and 9.8% of hospitalizations.

Vaccinations by percentage of race or ethnicity:

Race

American Indian: 22.7% have received a dose/15.7% completed

Asian: 28.0% have received a dose/14.2% completed

Black: 15.7% have received a dose/9.1% completed

White: 35.5% have received a dose/23.6% completed

Ethnicity

Hispanic: 19.7% have received a dose/10.2% completed

Non-Hispanic: 36.4% received a dose/24.2% completed

Note: 7.1% of vaccinations reported race unknown; 3.6% of records reported race as “other”; 6.4% of vaccination records did not report ethnicity.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 100,800 (38.1%) 68,801 (26.0%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 16,920 (33.8%) 11,512 (23.0%) Dodge (87,839) 26,425 (30.1%) 18,164 (20.7%) Door (27,668) (NE) 15,139 (54.7%) 9,614 (34.7%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 34,019 (32.9%) 25,799 (24.9%) Forest (9,004) 3,162 (35.1%) 2,449 (27.2%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,480 (34.5%) 1,218 (28.4%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,450 (34.1%) 5,061 (26.8%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 6,743 (33.0%) 4,846 (23.7%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 29,605 (37.5%) 20,022 (25.4%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 13,043 (32.3%) 9,075 (22.5%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,906 (41.8%) 1,642 (36.0%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 12,712 (33.5%) 9,270 (24.4%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 67,491 (35.9%) 44,638 (23.8%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 11,685 (28.6%) 8,749 (21.4%) Sheboygan (115,340) 42,723 (37.0%) 26,815 (23.2%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 16,267 (31.9%) 11,978 (23.5%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,755 (27.6%) 5,360 (21.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60,076 (34.9%) 42,741 (24.9%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 179,522 (37.9%) 122,846 (25.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 187,550 (34.1%) 131,681 (24.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,190,652 (37.6%) 1,441,345 (24.8%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The DHS reports 70 hospitalizations for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24-hour period. We calculate the state is averaging 54 new hospitalizations per day.

As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was the highest since February 27. The last figures available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) showed 304 people in hospitals for COVID-19, with 75 in intensive care. We expect updated numbers after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The WHA says Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 19 COVID-19 patients, including 7 in ICU. That’s the same number in ICU as Sunday but 6 fewer patients overall.

Northeast region hospitals are treating 28 COVID-19 patients, with 4 in the ICU -- the same number in ICU but 5 more patients overall compared to Sunday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports a total 284 ICU beds open, which is 19.4% of the ICU beds in the state’s 136 hospitals. Counting all hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- hospitals have 2,118 open beds, which is 19.0% of their beds.

Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 13 ICU beds open (12.5%) and 112 of all beds (13.1%).

Northeast region hospitals have 25 ICU beds (12.1%) and 207 of all bed types (21.7%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “available” and “open,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,665 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,218 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,608 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,115 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,029 cases (+59) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,331 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,275 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,685 (+6) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,236 cases (+14) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,184 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,261 cases (+3) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,690 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,107 (+46) (290 deaths)

Dodge – 11,639 cases (+10) (162 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,552 cases (+1) (22 deaths) (+1)

Douglas – 3,861 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Dunn – 4,511 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,344 cases (+6) (105 deaths)

Florence - 438 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,175 cases (+9) (105 deaths)

Forest - 944 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,809 cases (+9) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,417 cases (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,553 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,976 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

Iron - 571 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,596 cases (+5) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,180 cases (+13) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,052 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,174 cases (+42) (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,318 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,522 cases (+7) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,529 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,952 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,005 cases (+7) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,403 cases (+10) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,152 cases (+22) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,034 cases (+9) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,353 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 102,568 (+128) (1,273 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,411 cases (+7) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,337 cases (+6) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,545 cases (+2) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,219 cases (+15) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,000 cases (+19) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 823 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,711 cases (+6) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,155 cases (+26) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,615 cases (+16) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,196 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,981 cases (+67) (337 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,286 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,134 cases (+30) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,275 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,604 cases (+4) (46 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,591 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Shawano – 4,658 cases (+13) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,462 cases (+11) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,134 cases (+24) (50 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,842 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,486 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,892 cases (39 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 2,213 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,213 cases (+20 ) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,389 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,309 cases (+23) (144 deaths)

Waukesha – 42,781 cases (+120) (507 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,828 cases (+10) (117 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,131 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,750 cases (+39) (190 deaths)

Wood – 6,837 cases (+2) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 297 cases (+2) (1 death)

Baraga - 526 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 941 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Delta – 2,944 cases (+15) (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,268 cases (+21) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 985 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,364 cases (+12) (32 deaths)

Iron – 895 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 132 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 151 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 351 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,842 cases (+26) (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,684 cases (+9) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 380 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 273 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

