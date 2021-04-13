Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to OK Holocaust, genocide education

Holocaust memorial
Holocaust memorial(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Assembly is set to approve a bipartisan bill that would require schools to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.

Under the proposal, public schools, charter schools and private voucher schools would have to include such instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5-8 and once in grades 9-12.

The bill would require the state superintendent to develop model curricula in consultation with an organization in Wisconsin and state agency in another state that has developed such curricula. The bill does not name an organization or state agency.

The Assembly was set to pass the measure during a Tuesday floor session. Approval would send the bill to Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Police lights graphic
Man arrested after low-speed chase in two counties
Marvin Davis was arrested April 10, 2021, for attempted homicide
Green Bay man accused of trying to kill woman, almost shooting her in the face

Latest News

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills
Green Bay alders postpone vote on east side Popeye’s
April 13 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light showers
April 13 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps