What to pack in your severe weather safety kit

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Households are encouraged to make a plan and put it to the test.

Brown County Emergency Management recommends making severe weather emergency kits that include a three-day supply of water and nonperishable food.

Families with young children should keep coloring books, crayons and toys in the kit.

Plan for your pets. Include some pet food and medicine in your kit.

SAFETY KIT RECOMMENDATIONS

- A 3-day supply of water and food that won’t spoil

- One change of clothing per person

- One blanket or sleeping bag per person

- A first aid kit, including prescription medicines

- A battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio

- Emergency tools, including a portable radio, flashlight, and plenty of extra batteries

- Special items for infant, elderly, or disabled family members

- Don’t forget about your pets and their food and medicine for other ideas on what supplies to use in your kit.

Think about things you wouldn’t have time to grab in an emergency.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Lauri Maki III says, “Spend the time, talk with your children figure out where you’d go and what you’ll need there. Even something such as pets, what is your plan for your pets if there’s severe weather coming?”

Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill is Thursday, April 15. The drill is at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Unlike previous years, these mock tornado drills won’t trigger the Emergency Alert System. As a result, they won’t sound an alarm on NOAA weather radios, and TV and radio stations may not display warning messages. Also, some communities may “opt out” and test their community sirens on their regular schedules. Instead, this year, the alerts will go out on ReadyWisconsin’s social media, and schools, businesses and families are encouraged to make note of the times on their calendars to rehearse for an emergency.

ReadyWisconsin encourages you to check the weather forecast daily for a heads-up on the potential for bad weather, especially since it’s a severe weather season. You can get weather information anytime you want with our First Alert Weather 24/7 channel on WBAY-TV 2.2 (check your cable listings) and online at https://www.wbay.com/livestream2, as well as the WBAY First Alert Weather app available on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads and Google Play for Android smartphones and tablets.

