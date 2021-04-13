Advertisement

USDA, Evers reach deals regarding food assistance restoration

USDA
USDA(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin households have had their food assistance restored.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced his administration has reached a deal with the United States Department of Agriculture, as well as the Food (USDA) and Nutrition Service (FNS).

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ public health emergency and mask mandate on March 31.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the court’s order left the state under no emergency or disaster declaration, which is required to receive food assistance benefits from the federal government during the pandemic.

After working with Evers, the USDA has agreed to a deal preserving more than $70 million a month in benefits for more than 400,000 households in the state.

CLICK HERE to read a declaration made by the Evers administration which was also agreed on by the USDA and FNS.

According to Evers’ office, the state received $57.5 million in increased benefits each month while Wisconsin was under previous public health emergencies.

