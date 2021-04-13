Southern Door’s Haunted Mansion closing due to lack of volunteers

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - There will be one less spooky attraction in Northeast Wisconsin this Halloween.

After 14 years, the Haunted Mansion in Brussels is closing.

The Haunted Mansion raised more than $415,000 for programs at the Southern Door County School District.

It was also voted a fan favorite haunted attraction in the Northeast Region.

Organizers say they were unable to get volunteers to sign up. They posted the following message on Facebook:

“While we are grateful for the more than 500 volunteers annually, much of the work fell on the shoulders of the mansion’s core leadership team who dedicated more than 4,000 volunteer hours each year. These were community members who already had full time jobs, but still set aside time in support of the kids. Understandably, as life changes happened for some of the core team, they announced they needed to take a step back from this enormous commitment. For the past month, The Haunted Mansion has sent out requests for new community members to join the core leadership team of volunteers. We sincerely appreciate those of you who did volunteer but unfortunately there wasn’t enough interest generated to fill the vacant core leadership positions.”

Organizers thanked all the volunteers, Quietwoods and Door County KOA for years of support.

Last year’s Haunted Mansion was canceled due to COVID-19.

