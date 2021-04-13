Miron Construction to move into Titletown Office building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another business has announced a plan to move into the Titletown Office building.

Miron Construction has announced it will occupy nearly23,000 square feet on the building’s third floor.

“it’s just a great place to live, a great place to work, and it’s a great place to play. I mean you look at this whole corridor, from the stadium to Titletown to Ariens hill, all the different aspects for our employees and for newer generations that are coming and looking for a place to work, as well,” said John Murphy, Senior Vice President of green Bay Operations, Miron Construction.

Another 100,000 square feet of Titletown awaits future development, with concepts of retail, health and wellness, food and beverage and entertainment being considered.

As Action 2 News reported last month, Green Bay-based transportation company Breakthrough will move its headquarters to the office building this fall.

Breakthrough will occupy the fifth, as well as much of the forth floor, of the office tower.

