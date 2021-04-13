Advertisement

Local clinics halting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations amid blood clot study

A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the...
A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local vaccine clinics are halting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations as U.S. health agencies review reports of blood clots.

Prevea Health was scheduled to give Johnson & Johnson vaccines at clinics Tuesday. Officials tell us they are pausing J&J vaccines out of an abundance of caution.

Prevea says they’re making “every effort” to get people scheduled for a Johnson & Johnson shot a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are two-dose shots. J&J is the single dose.

In Waushara County, the health department announced that it has switched Tuesday’s Johnson & Johnson clinic to a Moderna clinic.

Action 2 News will update this story as we learn more about local clinics and Johnson & Johnson shots. People who are scheduled to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should reach out to their provider for guidance.

On Tuesday morning, the FDA and CDC issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of J&J had been administered in the United States. The health agencies are reviewing data involving six people who reported a “rare and severe” type of blood clot after receiving the vaccine.

The CDC will meet with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Wednesday to review these blood clot cases.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” reads the joint statement.

