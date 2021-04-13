Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake returns to duty

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say the police officer who shot a man last summer in Kenosha has returned from administrative leave.

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced Tuesday that Officer Rusten Sheskey had returned from leave as of March 31.

Sheskey hasn’t been charged, and Chief Miskinis adds Sheskey acted within the law, and was consistent with training.

The shooting left Jacob Blake, a Black man, partially paralyzed. Officer Sheskey is white. The incident triggered several nights of violent protests.

Hundreds of people were arrested and multiple businesses were destroyed during protests following Blake’s shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager from Antioch, Illinois, is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during one night of violence.

In addition, Chief Miskinis says Sheskey won’t be disciplined, adding Sheskey was found to be acting within policy.

Sheskey, as well as officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek, were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, which happened on August 23 in Kenosha.

Both Officer Arenas and Officer Meronek returned to duty January 20. Neither officer was charged with a crime, and investigators said their actions were found to be reasonable and justified.

The officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant when a pocketknife fell from his pants during a scuffle. Blake said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. He said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.

Sheskey told investigators that he feared that Blake was going to stab him, so he opened fire. Blake family attorney Ben Crump, however, has questioned whether Blake threatened Sheskey with a knife, saying “nowhere does the video footage show a knife extended and aimed to establish the requisite intent.”

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Jan. 5 declined to file charges against Sheskey, concluding he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he acted in self-defense.

Meanwhile, Blake reached a plea deal to settle a sexual assault case pending against him last November.

Online court records indicate prosecutors dropped a felony third-degree sexual assault charge and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge against Blake. In exchange, Blake pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to two years of probation.

Prosecutors in Kenosha accused Blake in July of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. Officers tried to arrest him in connection with that case on Aug. 23, but Blake resisted, according to police.

Officer Sheskey then shot Blake seven times while Blake tried to duck into his SUV, cellphone video from a neighbor shows. Sheskey’s lawyer contends that Sheskey believed Blake was trying to kidnap one of his own children and Blake turned toward him with a knife.

Blake has filed an excessive force civil lawsuit against Sheskey.

