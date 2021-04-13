Green Bay alders postpone vote on east side Popeye’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Plan Commission has tabled a vote on a proposal for a Popeye’s restaurant on the city’s east side.

The commission held a public hearing and took input on the proposal Monday night. The main concern is traffic.

Popeye’s is asking the commission to approve a conditional use permit for a restaurant at 1979 Main Street. That’s the current location of Wally’s Spot Supper Club.

“We would appreciate the city’s cooperation in getting that restaurant placed at that site,” said Popeye’s Franchisee Brian Smith. “I believe that we’ve got a position in a way that’s going to be, have good flow to it, and just be a really good addition to that part of Wisconsin.”

This would be the second Popeye’s restaurant in Green Bay. The other restaurant is located at 1860 W. Mason St.

Marc Rodriguez, the CEO of developer SmitCo, said the company had completed and submitted a traffic impact analysis.

“As far as the site goes, I think the last conversation that we had with the city, one of the topics of discussion were the request for a traffic impact analysis, which we have conducted. That study was completed last week. All of the data was collected and I believe they are working with [city engineer] Dave Hansen with the city, and they should have that information over to him probably middle of this week,” said Rodriguez.

Some neighbors are concerned about traffic and noise.

Heather Schuyler lives near Wally’s Spot. She also works there. She told the commission that she moved there because it was a quiet residential neighborhood.

“Wally’s Spot has been in business for 74 years. It is a family there. It’s an established nostalgic supper club here in the city of Green Bay, which we do not have too many left. I’m not finding this to be a good decision. I do not want that traffic at the end of my cul de sac. I saw what happened on the west side. I do not want that,” Schuyler said.

The proposed site is located in District 3. Alder Lynn Gerlach says no one from Popeye’s contacted her about the proposed restaurant. She said the only person who reached out to her was Wally’s Spot owner Tom Adamany.

“He called me to see if any neighbors were upset and if there was anyone he should talk to,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach says she knocked on doors in the neighborhood. Residents were very concerned that traffic would back up on Main Street.

“I agree with the neighbors that it’s really hard to say goodbye to Wally’s Spot and Tom has been a wonderful neighbor and a very big supporter of the neighborhood association. It’s hard, but I think he’d like to retire. So that has nothing to do with Popeye’s Chicken or anything like that,” Gerlach says.

Alder Brian Johnson says he hopes the developer can work with neighbors on buffering traffic and noise issues.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the ability to dictate use. So if the person who owns the property wants to sell it, we can’t prevent that because we like a supper club instead of a fast food restaurant. If a fast food restaurant wants to move in there as long as they’re in compliance with the zoning regulations they have every right to do that,” said Alder Johnson.

The commission moved to table the vote on the conditional use permit until they can review the traffic impact study. The vote was unanimous.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.