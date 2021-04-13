Advertisement

Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra announces concert dates

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra have announced the 2021-2022 season of concerts at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

The season was announced Monday evening, and comes after a limited season due to the pandemic.

Tickets are available now for season packages, as well as single tickets. CLICK HERE if you are a new ticket buyer.

Anyone wishing to renew seats can call the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center ticket office at 920-730-3760.

Concerts for the upcoming season are as follows:

  • NOVEMBER 20, 2021

Guest Artist: Victor Santiago Asuncion, Piano

Theresa Martin: City of Ambition (World Premiere)

Florence Price: Symphony No.3 in C minor

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat minor, op.23, TH 55

  • JANUARY 29, 2022

Guest Artist: Marty Erickson (Principal Tuba, FVSO)

Scott L. Hines: Star Fire (Commission, World Premiere)

Mary D. Watkins: Soul of Remembrance (From “Five Movements in Color II”)

Arild Plau: Concerto for Tuba and Strings

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No.5 in D minor, op.47

  • MARCH 12, 2022

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 1, op.23, E minor

Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor, op.33

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, op.35

  • APRIL 9, 2022

Guest Artist: Laura Kenney Henckel (Principal Cello, FVSO)

Christopher Ducasse: Fòs nou (Our Strength)

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, op.85

Stella Sung: The Phoenix Rising

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who then...
Family of Little Chute woman encourages domestic violence victims to speak up
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Consumer First Alert: A moving nightmare
Consumer Alert: Green Bay woman shares moving nightmare
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday

Latest News

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton
Fox Cities P.A.C. announces updated schedule for upcoming season
Miron Construction to open office in Titletown Office building
Miron Construction to move into Titletown Office building
Students on campus at UW-Green Bay wearing masks
Neenah city council to vote on mask mandate Wednesday
POW bracelet returned to Vietnam veteran whose name it bears
POW bracelet returned to Vietnam veteran whose name it bears