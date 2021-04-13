Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra announces concert dates
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra have announced the 2021-2022 season of concerts at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.
The season was announced Monday evening, and comes after a limited season due to the pandemic.
Tickets are available now for season packages, as well as single tickets. CLICK HERE if you are a new ticket buyer.
Anyone wishing to renew seats can call the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center ticket office at 920-730-3760.
Concerts for the upcoming season are as follows:
- NOVEMBER 20, 2021
Guest Artist: Victor Santiago Asuncion, Piano
Theresa Martin: City of Ambition (World Premiere)
Florence Price: Symphony No.3 in C minor
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat minor, op.23, TH 55
- JANUARY 29, 2022
Guest Artist: Marty Erickson (Principal Tuba, FVSO)
Scott L. Hines: Star Fire (Commission, World Premiere)
Mary D. Watkins: Soul of Remembrance (From “Five Movements in Color II”)
Arild Plau: Concerto for Tuba and Strings
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No.5 in D minor, op.47
- MARCH 12, 2022
Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 1, op.23, E minor
Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor, op.33
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, op.35
- APRIL 9, 2022
Guest Artist: Laura Kenney Henckel (Principal Cello, FVSO)
Christopher Ducasse: Fòs nou (Our Strength)
Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, op.85
Stella Sung: The Phoenix Rising
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite
