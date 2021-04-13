Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra announces concert dates

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra have announced the 2021-2022 season of concerts at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

The season was announced Monday evening, and comes after a limited season due to the pandemic.

Tickets are available now for season packages, as well as single tickets. CLICK HERE if you are a new ticket buyer.

Anyone wishing to renew seats can call the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center ticket office at 920-730-3760.

Concerts for the upcoming season are as follows:

NOVEMBER 20, 2021

Guest Artist: Victor Santiago Asuncion, Piano

Theresa Martin: City of Ambition (World Premiere)

Florence Price: Symphony No.3 in C minor

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat minor, op.23, TH 55

JANUARY 29, 2022

Guest Artist: Marty Erickson (Principal Tuba, FVSO)

Scott L. Hines: Star Fire (Commission, World Premiere)

Mary D. Watkins: Soul of Remembrance (From “Five Movements in Color II”)

Arild Plau: Concerto for Tuba and Strings

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No.5 in D minor, op.47

MARCH 12, 2022

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 1, op.23, E minor

Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor, op.33

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, op.35

APRIL 9, 2022

Guest Artist: Laura Kenney Henckel (Principal Cello, FVSO)

Christopher Ducasse: Fòs nou (Our Strength)

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, op.85

Stella Sung: The Phoenix Rising

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite

