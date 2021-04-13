Fox Cities P.A.C. announces updated schedule for upcoming season
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Theater officials with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) have announced a few changes for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
Monday evening, the Fox Cities P.A.C. released the schedule for the upcoming season, which will include the Boldt arts Alive! Series and the Spotlight Series,
Those who are ticketholders for previously scheduled performances which aren’t part of the 2021-2022 season will receive an e-mail with information about those shows. Anyone with tickets for rescheduled performances will also be contacted regarding the dates the show will now be performed.
The performances for those series include the following:
Boldt Arts Alive!
- Makaroff Youth Ballet’s The Nutcracker - December 4-5, 2021
- it gets better - February 5, 2022
- Small Island Big Song - February 27, 2022
- L.A. Theatreworks presents Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom - March 15, 2022
- Black Violin - April 6, 2022
- Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles - April 10, 2022
- Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll - April 27, 2022
- Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland - June 2, 2022
Spotlight
- One-Man Star Wars Trilogy - October 16, 2021
- One-Man Avengers: A Parody - October 16, 2021
- Encore Cabaret featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists - January 14 - 15, 2022
- I Wrote That One Too... A Life in Songwriting: From Wille to Whtney starring Steve Dorff - March 19, 2022
- Church Basement Ladies - March 22-24, 2022
- Jon Reep - April 1, 2022
- Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel - May 10, 2022
According to the P.A.C., they have rescheduled Dear Evan Hansen from the 2019-2020 season for April 19 - 24.
Tickets for the Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 19.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets, or call 920-730-3760 from10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Theater officials say a 20% discount is available for some titles through April 30.
Meanwhile, season ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are already available for purchase. CLICK HERE to buy a season ticket package.
As Action 2 News had previously reported, the P.A.C. has already announced the schedule for the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series, which includes Wicked, Mean Girls, Hairspray and Disney’s Frozen. Those show dates are the following:
Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series
- Wicked - October 27 - November 14, 2021
- Hadestown - December 14 - 19, 2021
- Mean Girls - January 18 - 23, 2022
- Hairspray - February 15 - 20, 2022
- Frozen - May 18 - 29, 2022
Other touring performances added to the P.A.C.’s calendar include:
- Gary Allan - September 30, 2021
- A Motown Christmas - November 18, 2021
- Stayin’ Alive: A Tribute to the BeeGees - January 15, 2022
- Kansas - Point of Know Return Tour - April 2, 2022
- Hotel California - A Salute to the Eagles - June 3, 2022
- The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show - Morning Broadcast - June 17, 2022
- The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show - Live at Night! - June 17, 2022
