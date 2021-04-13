Fox Cities P.A.C. announces updated schedule for upcoming season

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Theater officials with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) have announced a few changes for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Monday evening, the Fox Cities P.A.C. released the schedule for the upcoming season, which will include the Boldt arts Alive! Series and the Spotlight Series,

Those who are ticketholders for previously scheduled performances which aren’t part of the 2021-2022 season will receive an e-mail with information about those shows. Anyone with tickets for rescheduled performances will also be contacted regarding the dates the show will now be performed.

The performances for those series include the following:

Boldt Arts Alive!

Makaroff Youth Ballet’s The Nutcracker - December 4-5, 2021

it gets better - February 5, 2022

Small Island Big Song - February 27, 2022

L.A. Theatreworks presents Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom - March 15, 2022

Black Violin - April 6, 2022

Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles - April 10, 2022

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll - April 27, 2022

Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland - June 2, 2022

Spotlight

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy - October 16, 2021

One-Man Avengers: A Parody - October 16, 2021

Encore Cabaret featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists - January 14 - 15, 2022

I Wrote That One Too... A Life in Songwriting: From Wille to Whtney starring Steve Dorff - March 19, 2022

Church Basement Ladies - March 22-24, 2022

Jon Reep - April 1, 2022

Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel - May 10, 2022

According to the P.A.C., they have rescheduled Dear Evan Hansen from the 2019-2020 season for April 19 - 24.

Tickets for the Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 19.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets, or call 920-730-3760 from10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Theater officials say a 20% discount is available for some titles through April 30.

Meanwhile, season ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are already available for purchase. CLICK HERE to buy a season ticket package.

As Action 2 News had previously reported, the P.A.C. has already announced the schedule for the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series, which includes Wicked, Mean Girls, Hairspray and Disney’s Frozen. Those show dates are the following:

Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series

Wicked - October 27 - November 14, 2021

Hadestown - December 14 - 19, 2021

Mean Girls - January 18 - 23, 2022

Hairspray - February 15 - 20, 2022

Frozen - May 18 - 29, 2022

Other touring performances added to the P.A.C.’s calendar include:

Gary Allan - September 30, 2021

A Motown Christmas - November 18, 2021

Stayin’ Alive: A Tribute to the BeeGees - January 15, 2022

Kansas - Point of Know Return Tour - April 2, 2022

Hotel California - A Salute to the Eagles - June 3, 2022

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show - Morning Broadcast - June 17, 2022

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show - Live at Night! - June 17, 2022

