COOLER WITH A FEW LIGHT SHOWERS

There is a chance of rain today, although it’s far from a guarantee. We’ll have a 30% chance of showers as our lingering weathermaker spirals in the western Great Lakes. While some morning sun is possible, look for thickening clouds into the afternoon.

Temperatures are trending down thanks to our nearby upper level storm system and a brisk west-southwest wind. Highs today will shy of 50 degrees, which is 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Tomorrow is another day with a few spotty light showers. A few wet snowflakes will also possible because it’s going to be even cooler. Your Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s, but temperatures will bounce back into the 50s for the rest of the week. During the second half of this week, this repetitious, clogged weather pattern across the country will begin to break up. Look for drier from Thursday and into the weekend.

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W/SW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, cool and brisk. Isolated showers. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Plenty of clouds. A few showers. Flakes NORTHWEST. LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Spotty showers. Flakes possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Not as cold. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: A bit frosty early. Mostly sunny. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain arrives at NIGHT. HIGH: 56

