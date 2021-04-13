Advertisement

CHILLY WITH SCATTERED RAIN / SNOW...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A few scattered light showers of rain,. mix or snow will move through tonight into Wednesday. The FAR NORTH could actually have some slushy snow accumulation late tonight into Wednesday morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies will prevail along with chilly temperatures - For most, highs Wednesday will be about 10 degrees COLDER than average. Also returning, morning wind chills in the 20s, Afternoon chills in the 30s.

Thereafter, mostly dry weather will round out the week. Keep watch on another system that will bring rain (some mix or snow?) later next Monday into Tuesday.

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W-NW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NNW 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Plenty of clouds. A few showers. Flakes NORTHWEST. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Scattered light showers of rain or snow. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Not as cold. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: A bit frosty early. Mostly sunny. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain arrives at late or at night. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Rain (some mix or snow?). Breezy. HIGH: 47

