Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on Republican plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal pandemic response aid.

The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200 million for small businesses; and $75 million in tourism grants.

The package also calls for $150 million for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities; a three-month summer sales tax holiday; and an unknown amount for reimbursing the state’s unemployment insurance fund.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bills during a Tuesday afternoon and evening floor session.

The money currently is at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ disposal, but Republicans have been clamoring for more control of it.

Evers has signaled he’ll veto the proposals.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.