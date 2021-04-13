Advertisement

Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Wisconsin Capitol Building(Justus Cleveland)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on Republican plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal pandemic response aid.

The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200 million for small businesses; and $75 million in tourism grants.

The package also calls for $150 million for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities; a three-month summer sales tax holiday; and an unknown amount for reimbursing the state’s unemployment insurance fund.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bills during a Tuesday afternoon and evening floor session.

The money currently is at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ disposal, but Republicans have been clamoring for more control of it.

Evers has signaled he’ll veto the proposals.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Police lights graphic
Man arrested after low-speed chase in two counties
Marvin Davis was arrested April 10, 2021, for attempted homicide
Green Bay man accused of trying to kill woman, almost shooting her in the face

Latest News

Holocaust memorial
Wisconsin Assembly to OK Holocaust, genocide education
Wisconsin justices weigh sweeping environmental cases
Biden administration blocks Walker-era Medicaid work requirements
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Federal appeals court sides with Evers over press access