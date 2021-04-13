Appleton Area Jaycess are bringing back Independence Day fireworks

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area Jaycees are bringing the July 3rd fireworks back to Memorial Park. The organization is the first group in Northeast Wisconsin to announce it’s teaming up with Festival Foods for the annual Independence Day celebration.

The hill in front of the bandstand in Appleton’s Memorial Park sat empty Tuesday, just like it did on July 3rd of last year. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual Festival Foods Fireworks presented by the Appleton Area Jaycess. This year, however, the show is back.

“Since the beginning of the year we have been working on coordinating all of our vendors to bring this forward, and we’re still working to get everything ready for July 3rd,” says Jon Lamers, the Fireworks Chairperson with the Appleton Area Jaycees.

Part of those preparations includes creating a COVID mitigation plan, something the city is requiring for all special events. The Jaycees say this year’s event will once again include food and beverage vendors, as well as live music and, of course, the fireworks. The biggest change will be limiting the number of people camped out on the hill for the event. Lamers says, “Because the area around the stage is the most congregated place we’re implementing pods to try and encourage people to distance themselves and to stay within their own groups.”

While the Jaycees are excited to bring the fireworks back, because they know how much the community enjoys it, putting on a event like this during a pandemic is a bit nerve wracking. “It’s a big event and bringing it for the community to be the first major event and not wanting to take a step back in all of the progress the state and city health departments have made so far,” adds Lamers.

Planning for the event is ongoing, and organizers ask that people are flexible as plans may change depending on the COVID-19 situation in the community come July.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.