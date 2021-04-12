Advertisement

UNSETTLED FOR A BIT LONGER...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A few scattered showers tonight... It might be cold enough for some wet snow flakes over north-central Wisconsin late and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly dry with nothing more than a spotty rain or snow shower. Highs will mostly be in the 40s. Wednesday bring a better chance of returning rain or snow showers.

The weather looks drier in the second half of this week. We’ll get our highs back into the seasonable 50s from Thursday through the weekend.

This is Wisconsin Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: An evening shower. Mostly cloudy. Late flakes NORTHWEST. LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with just a few spotty showers. Morning flurries possible NORTHWEST. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers (snow showers NORTH?) HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Late-night FROST. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Early FROST. Partly cloudy. Milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry... HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

MONDAY: A chance of showers. HIGH: 52

