Advertisement

Study: Most urban Wisconsin schools were virtual in December

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new study has determined that almost all urban schools in Wisconsin taught their students virtually in December. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Monday based on a state survey of schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.

The survey covered about four out of every five public and private schools in Wisconsin that participate in the program. It found that 80% to 90% of responding urban schools depending on grade offered all or mostly virtual instruction in December.

By contrast, 40% to 50% of suburban and 14% to 18% of rural schools offered all or mostly virtual instruction that month.

Data for the early months of 2021 isn’t available yet. 

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who then...
Family of Little Chute woman encourages domestic violence victims to speak up
Consumer First Alert: A moving nightmare
Consumer Alert: Green Bay woman shares moving nightmare
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest

Latest News

April 12 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments in George Burch appeal
April 12 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking Monday's rain
Police lights graphic
Man arrested after low-speed chase in two counties