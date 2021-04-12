Police: 2 injured in double stabbing, Reedsville man in custody

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Reedsville man is behind bars and two people are recovering from injuries after what police are calling a double stabbing incident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS workers were called to an apartment on the 500 block of Menasha Street in Reedsville just before 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of two people who were stabbed with a knife.

The Sheriff’s Office says preliminary information showed the 27-year-old suspect, identified as Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo, had left the scene and was likely headed to the Green bay area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez-Delgadillo had arrived at the apartment earlier and met with the victims.

Authorities say Sanchez-Delgadillo knew one of the two victims, but didn’t specify which person he knew.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old Brillion man and a 26-year-old Reedsville woman were injured after Sanchez-Delgadillo because upset, and stabbed both people with a pocket knife. They say both victim were taken to Aurora Baycare Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, and are in stable conditions.

Authorities add the Brillion man received three stab wounds, and the Reedsville woman received one stab wound.

Sanchez-Delgadillo was later detained by officers with the Green Bay Police Department, and was taken to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office. He was then interviewed by investigators before being arrested on charges of two counts of Substantial Battery.

Authorities say additional charges were also being considered, and Sanchez-Delgadillo is expected to have his initial court appearance sometime Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.