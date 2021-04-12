Advertisement

Police: 2 injured in double stabbing, Reedsville man in custody

Mugshot for Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo.
Mugshot for Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo.(Manitowoc Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Reedsville man is behind bars and two people are recovering from injuries after what police are calling a double stabbing incident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS workers were called to an apartment on the 500 block of Menasha Street in Reedsville just before 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of two people who were stabbed with a knife.

The Sheriff’s Office says preliminary information showed the 27-year-old suspect, identified as Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo, had left the scene and was likely headed to the Green bay area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez-Delgadillo had arrived at the apartment earlier and met with the victims.

Authorities say Sanchez-Delgadillo knew one of the two victims, but didn’t specify which person he knew.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old Brillion man and a 26-year-old Reedsville woman were injured after Sanchez-Delgadillo because upset, and stabbed both people with a pocket knife. They say both victim were taken to Aurora Baycare Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, and are in stable conditions.

Authorities add the Brillion man received three stab wounds, and the Reedsville woman received one stab wound.

Sanchez-Delgadillo was later detained by officers with the Green Bay Police Department, and was taken to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office. He was then interviewed by investigators before being arrested on charges of two counts of Substantial Battery.

Authorities say additional charges were also being considered, and Sanchez-Delgadillo is expected to have his initial court appearance sometime Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who then...
Family of Little Chute woman encourages domestic violence victims to speak up
Consumer First Alert: A moving nightmare
Consumer Alert: Green Bay woman shares moving nightmare
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

The Small Business Administration released PPP COVID-19 relief funds.
Wisconsin man pleads guilty to illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief loans
Marvin Davis was arrested April 10, 2021, for attempted homicide
Green Bay man accused of trying to kill woman, almost shooting her in the face
Karl Schrampfer drove from Wisconsin to North Carolina to meet Retired Col. Norman McDaniel and...
POW bracelet returned to Vietnam Veteran whose name it bears
Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus