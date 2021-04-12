Neenah city council to vote on mask mandate Wednesday

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah alderperson is pushing for a mask mandate similar to the one recently passed in Oshkosh.

This comes in response to the state’s mandate being struck down by the court March 31st, and would require a mask for anyone over the age of five, inside a building or enclosed area.

While wearing a mask is still mandatory on city owned property, Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert followed up on Monday, by issuing a mask advisory for the entire community.

This comes as the city council prepares to debate an ordinance Wednesday, requiring it.

“It has generated an awful lot of discussion. People’s emails are filling up, and phone calls and that. So, the council is going to have to make this decision,” said Kaufert.

The ordinance is being proposed by Alderperson Dr. Danae Steele, who says the recent court ruling has sent the wrong message and less people now, are wearing a mask because of it.

She said, “I’m a physician. So, I am well aware that cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin are increasing again. We have increasing numbers of each new variant that we think are more contagious.”

If the ordinance passes, it would be in effect thru May 31st.

“Certainly we need to wait until we have all of the people vaccinated, the vaccine available for all of the people who want to be vaccinated, and that is not the case now,” Steele added.

However, Kaufert has concerns over enforcement, which would be the job of the health department, but could require police assistance.

“It creates a lot of hostilities where the police department has to almost act as a referee, and in addition to that, they’re busy,” he said.

A larger crowd is expected for Wednesday night’s meeting which starts at 6:30 PM.

People will be allowed to speak out either in person or virtually.

