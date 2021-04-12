MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS TODAY

There’s some pockets of dense fog by the bayshore this morning. Visibility northeast of Green Bay may be an issue for those who are driving. Meanwhile, a band of light showers is making its way through eastern Wisconsin. Additional pop up showers are possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. It won’t rain all day, but there’s at least a chance through early this evening. Most folks will see 0.25″ or less of additional precipitation.

High temperatures today will be in the 50s, but behind this cold front, we’re looking at highs mainly in the 40s tomorrow and Wednesday. It might be cold enough for some wet snow flakes over north-central Wisconsin late tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Additional showers are possible over the next couple days, but the weather looks drier in the second half of this week. We’ll get our highs back into the seasonable 50s from Thursday through next weekend.

Today is also the beginning of Wisconsin Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Some morning fog, mostly by the bayshore. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: An evening shower. Mostly cloudy. Late flakes NORTHWEST. LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with scattered showers. Morning flurries possible NORTHWEST. HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers.. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Late-night FROST. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Early FROST. Partly cloudy. Milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry... HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild. HIGH: 57

