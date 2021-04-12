Man arrested after low-speed chase in two counties

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old Appleton man was arrested after a low-speed chase in two counties.

At 2:48 a.m., a driver fled a traffic stop in Neenah. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies followed the vehicle on I-41. Deputies successfully used a tire deflation device and the suspect continued at speeds of 25 miles per hour.

At 3:14 a.m., the suspect entered Fond du Lac County. Deputies attempted to stop him, but he continued to travel south on I-41.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they deployed a tire deflation device, but the driver continued at low speeds. The next step was a “box-in” maneuver. The suspect rammed two patrol cars and was stopped at I-41 near County F in the Town of Byron.

The chase lasted about 18.5 miles. No one was hurt.

The driver was arrested on charges of Felony Eluding, Recklessly Endangering Safety and Operating While Under the Influence.

The Sheriff’s Office says he’ll also face charges in Winnebago County.

The suspect’s name was not released.

