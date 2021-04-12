Advertisement

Health officials reinforce needs to vaccinate against and continuing testing for COVID-19

By Emily Matesic
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the number of positive COVID-19 cases begins to creep back up, officials say it reinforces the need for both testing and vaccinations.

ThedaCare announced Monday morning it’s extending its COVID-19 community testing sites. In addition to testing at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, the health care system’s mobile unit will be at Christ the Rock Church in Menasha from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“There’s still a large amount of the population who isn’t vaccinated. With the emergence of some of the variants and ongoing activity we’re seeing around the country, it’s still important to get tested to know if your symptoms are COVID related, says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

ThedaCare officials expect community testing to continue for, at least, the next several months. Dr. Cockley adds, “I think we have to get to a point where we’re close to that herd immunity of 80% of the people vaccinated.”

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Northeast Wisconsin. On Monday, Calumet County sent out a release encouraging those who are eligible -- which is anyone 16 or older -- to sign up for one of its available appointments. The Appleton Health Department said its vaccination clinics this week at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center weren’t completely booked.

Appleton Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht is telling people waiting to receive a vaccine to be flexible and check availability often. “We encourage people to still check that website, because sometimes people cancel if the find their vaccine earlier in the week, somewhere else like a pharmacist, so keep checking back. Periodically we do have 10 or 20 more appointments that open up,” says Eggebrecht.

Ad while some entities allow people to select what vaccine they’d like to receive, Eggebrecht says there’s no need to be picky. “It’s interesting because they’re all effective, “Eggebrecht said, adding, “and we always say, when asked, get the first one you can because that’s the best one.”

