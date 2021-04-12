Advertisement

Green Bay man accused of trying to kill woman, almost shooting her in the face

Marvin Davis was arrested April 10, 2021, for attempted homicide
Marvin Davis was arrested April 10, 2021, for attempted homicide
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman told police she thinks a man would have shot her in the face if she hadn’t moved fast enough to get out of the way of the shotgun blast.

Marvin Davis, 41, of Green Bay, is accused of pointing a shotgun at the woman early Saturday morning. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said he came home after a night of drinking and they got into an argument. She says when she told Davis she would leave him, he “walked to the side of the bed, picked up a shotgun, pointed it at her, and squeezed the trigger.”

The woman said she felt a burning to her face. She grabbed her child and left the home and went to a local business where she called police. The responding officer saw some fresh cuts and bleeding on her face and her right eye was red.

Police went to her home on Forest St. with an armored Bearcat. Officers found a gunshot hole in the wall and a shotgun behind an open door. Davis was taken into custody without incident.

Police say he was given a preliminary Breathalyzer test and blew a 0.15.

Davis was charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. The crime carries up to 60 years in prison.

He was also charged with endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon -- being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated. That’s a misdemeanor charge carrying up to 9 months in jail.

