Center for Childhood Safety hosting free car seat clinics
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Center for Childhood Safety is hosting free community car seat clinics.
Clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 and Wednesday, May 12. Hours are 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The clinics are held at 2827 Ramada Way in Ashwaubenon.
Certified technicians will show parents how to properly install a car seat and other safety measures.
Make an appointment by calling 920-272-0110.
MORE INFORMATION: https://www.centerforchildhoodsafety.org/events
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.