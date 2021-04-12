Center for Childhood Safety hosting free car seat clinics

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Center for Childhood Safety is hosting free community car seat clinics.

Clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 and Wednesday, May 12. Hours are 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The clinics are held at 2827 Ramada Way in Ashwaubenon.

Certified technicians will show parents how to properly install a car seat and other safety measures.

Make an appointment by calling 920-272-0110.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.centerforchildhoodsafety.org/events

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.