3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The importance of bats

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bats are a key part of our local ecosystem, even if they might have a scary reputation. They save farmers millions of dollars each year in pest control services.

Brad Spakowitz talks about the importance of bats and how you can help this suffering species, including new guidelines for building bat houses to help their population.

The Wisconsin DNR offers a guide to building a bat house: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/BatHouse.html

(Note: The new guidelines include building bigger than the given dimensions and not painting bat houses a dark color, to avoid overheating.)

