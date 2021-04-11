Advertisement

Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the past two years, snow was the talk of April, but in 2021, there may be something else sticking to your windshield.

Mosquitoes are making an early appearance this year due to unseasonably warm weather.

“There is a group of mosquitoes in Wisconsin that gets through the winter as an adult mosquito, and those, once we get to warm enough temperatures, are pretty much ready to go,” said Susan Paskewitz, an Entomology Professor at UW-Madison.

Wisconsin is home to more than 60 different types of mosquitoes.

Experts say to be pro-active, you should get rid of items in your yard that collect standing water to help stop it from becoming a breeding ground.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin new COVID-19 cases below 1,000 as 4 more deaths are reported
The small business is on the cusp of expansion as they continue to fill the need for flexible...
Local packaging company triples growth despite pandemic
Lightning strikes a tree outside Wautoma High School. April 8, 2021.
NEED 2 SEE: Lightning strike makes timber of tree at Wautoma High School
The grand opening of Popeyes off Green Bay's W. Mason St on October 23, 2020
Popeyes proposes restaurant on Green Bay’s east side
Will schools continue to enforce students to wear masks?
After overturned mandate, schools take their own approach to masking

Latest News

Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early
Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early
Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who then...
Family of Little Chute woman encourages domestic violence victims to speak up
Family of domestic violence victim encouraging other victims to not suffer in silence
Family of domestic violence victim encouraging other victims to not suffer in silence
Sheboygan residents elect their youngest-ever mayor
Sheboygan residents elect their youngest-ever mayor