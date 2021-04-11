UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

As one area of disturbed weather leaves the Great Lakes, another arrives from the west. the result will be a continuation of occasional and scattered showers tonight, Monday and even a few Tuesday into Wednesday. Some where Tuesday or Tuesday night there could be a few flakes of snow mixed in.

With a bit of luck, Thursday and Friday will be dry. A SMALL rain chance returns next weekend,

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: A few showers possible along with some drizzle or mist. Patchy fog. LOW: 42

MONDAY: Some early fog? A changeable sky with scattered showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Few morning flakes North?. An isolated shower is possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late showers? HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Early showers? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 56

