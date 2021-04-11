Advertisement

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
As one area of disturbed weather leaves the Great Lakes, another arrives from the west. the result will be a continuation of occasional and scattered showers tonight, Monday and even a few Tuesday into Wednesday. Some where Tuesday or Tuesday night there could be a few flakes of snow mixed in.

With a bit of luck, Thursday and Friday will be dry. A SMALL rain chance returns next weekend,

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: A few showers possible along with some drizzle or mist. Patchy fog. LOW: 42

MONDAY: Some early fog? A changeable sky with scattered showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Few morning flakes North?. An isolated shower is possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late showers? HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Early showers? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 56

