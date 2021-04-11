RAIN AT TIMES THROUGHOUT YOUR SUNDAY...

Widespread rain was moving through the area throughout the night and has continued this morning. We could see spotty showers throughout the afternoon, but widespread rain is not expected. Clouds will stick around not only today, but tomorrow as well keeping our high temperatures in the seasonable low to mid 50s.

Look for more chances of rain during the first half of the upcoming work week. It wont be the soaking rain we had last night but still enough where you should keep an umbrella handy. It appears as of now that we could see some dry weather by the end of the work week but keep checking back for updates!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Morning rain then spotty showers this afternoon. Cloudy. Not as windy. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: A few showers possible especially in the early morning hours. LOW: 42

MONDAY: Some early fog? Mostly cloudy. Showers return. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Few morning flakes North?. An isolated shower is possible. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late showers? HIGH: 57

