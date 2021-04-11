Night training flights for Air National Guard scheduled to begin Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - When looking to the skies this week, you may see F-16 fighter jets doing training flights during a few evenings!

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the 115th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard will do training flights during the evenings from Monday, April 12 to Thursday, April 15.

Military officials say pilots will be following flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents.

Pilots and maintenance personnel are required to do evening and night time flying operations as part of their overall readiness.

