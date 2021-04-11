Advertisement

Night training flights for Air National Guard scheduled to begin Monday

An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - When looking to the skies this week, you may see F-16 fighter jets doing training flights during a few evenings!

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the 115th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard will do training flights during the evenings from Monday, April 12 to Thursday, April 15.

Military officials say pilots will be following flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents.

Pilots and maintenance personnel are required to do evening and night time flying operations as part of their overall readiness.

CLICK HERE to sign up for flight alerts.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin new COVID-19 cases below 1,000 as 4 more deaths are reported
The small business is on the cusp of expansion as they continue to fill the need for flexible...
Local packaging company triples growth despite pandemic
Lightning strikes a tree outside Wautoma High School. April 8, 2021.
NEED 2 SEE: Lightning strike makes timber of tree at Wautoma High School
The grand opening of Popeyes off Green Bay's W. Mason St on October 23, 2020
Popeyes proposes restaurant on Green Bay’s east side
Will schools continue to enforce students to wear masks?
After overturned mandate, schools take their own approach to masking

Latest News

Mosquito
Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early
Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early
Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early
Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who then...
Family of Little Chute woman encourages domestic violence victims to speak up
Family of domestic violence victim encouraging other victims to not suffer in silence
Family of domestic violence victim encouraging other victims to not suffer in silence
Sheboygan residents elect their youngest-ever mayor
Sheboygan residents elect their youngest-ever mayor