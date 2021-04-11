Advertisement

Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WXIA) - A vaccine distribution site in metro Atlanta paused COVID-19 shots produced by Johnson & Johnson on Friday after eight people experienced adverse reactions earlier in the week.

The Georgia Department of Health says the reactions were consistent with common reactions in adults receiving any vaccine, but says it paused the vaccinations out of an abundance of caution due to the number of people affected.

Authorities are looking into what may have caused the reactions, including conditions such as the heat.

They say there is no reason to believe there’s anything wrong with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine itself, and others who have received the vaccine should not be concerned.

In total, there were 425 Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered at the Georgia location on Wednesday and tens of thousands of doses have been given statewide with no adverse reactions.

Georgia is at least the third state to evaluate incidents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

North Carolina and Colorado also paused vaccination sites due to adverse reactions.

