FEMA mass vaccine clinics targeting most vulnerable neighborhoods

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) says its goal is community- immunity, and it’s getting help from the federal government.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) now has three mass-vaccination sites in the state.

Those sites are located at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, the Alliant Energy Center in Madison and Zorn Arena at UW-Eau Claire.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, Joyce Garbaciak spoke with Kevin Sligh, the FEMA Regional Acting Administrator.

Sligh says FEMA is focusing on reaching out to communities of color in under-served areas, many of which are leery of receiving the vaccine.

“I choose to get the vaccine. It’s purely a choice, and it takes people like me to have that conversation with those vulnerable communities to say ‘Hey, I’ve gotten a vaccine and it was done’ in an attempt to make sure if I were to come down with COVID-19 that I possibly would not go into the hospital or have to go on a ventilator or quite worse,” said Sligh.

Each site is scheduled to be open for eight weeks straight, with a goal of administering 3,000 doses a day.

CLICK HERE to learn about racial and ethnic disparities regarding COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.