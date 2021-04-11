Father fined after trying to get in zoo’s elephant exhibit to ‘impress his daughter’

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - A father was cited for trespassing and fined after officials say he tried to climb over a fence and enter the elephant exhibit at a Milwaukee zoo in an attempt to impress his daughter.

Staff members at the Milwaukee County Zoo say about 25 minutes after they closed up Wednesday, they saw a man on top of a fence heading toward the elephant exhibit and chased him off. He had reportedly climbed over a locked, fenced area of the exhibit but never managed to climb over a secondary fence to reach the African elephants, who were outside at the time.

“The individual was stopped from going where he really could have gotten hurt, so it was handled very quickly and very efficiently,” said Tim Wild, the zoo’s curator of large mammals.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office cited Armond Bullocks with trespassing, and he was fined $263. Investigators say Bullocks wanted to “impress his daughter.”

Zoo staff fear this was a copycat of a recent California incident where a man actually made it into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. They say these stunts are not funny and can be deadly.

“Our smallest elephant that was involved, she’s still over 7,000 pounds, close to 8,000 pounds. There are a number of accounts of people who work with elephants who have been killed or badly injured by them,” Wild said.

Authorities say Bullocks had been warned the area was restricted. There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.