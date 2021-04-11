Advertisement

Consumer Alert: Green Bay woman shares moving nightmare

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman says she is still waiting for her family heirlooms to be delivered following a cross-country move.

Karen Seas had hoped to move some of her mother’s family heirlooms here to her home in Green Bay.

Her mother died last year in Vermont.

“A lot of the stuff that was hers that would remind me of her, sort of my last connection with her,” said Seas.

Seas hired a company she found online for the move.

“There was a very nice china set, that was well over 50 years old, that I’ve always wanted. There was some -if you’re familiar with Hitchcock furniture - it’s a replica, very nice set of that,” said Seas.

Eight months later, she’s still waiting for the delivery.

She can’t get a hold of the company, and she’s out $2,100.

Even worse - her family heirlooms are nowhere to be found.

“It’s possible it could be in storage, damaged, could have been sold. Is there a black market for this, I don’t know. Any of those is terrible,” said Seas. “I’m very frustrated, very. Very hurt, just thinking of things with my mom. I recently interacted with somebody else - similar situation, same company. Out of respect of privacy I’m not sharing names, but we could empathize because we’re both in tears about it at different points.”

Seas admits she should have done more research before hiring.

She didn’t realize she was hiring a moving broker, who then hires another company for the move.

Action 2 News reached out to the broker, Sawgrass Moving and Relocation, out of Florida.

In a statement, the company said they’re well aware of her situation and have been actively trying to help her.

The concern is the company the broker hired, “One of One Movers” out of New Jersey.

Action 2 News tried contacting them, and so have investigators, but no answers. It’s believed they’re out of business.

Seas says now she knows the red flags - they showed up with a rental truck and asked for extra cash upfront.

The Better Business Bureau gives “One of One Movers” an F rating.

One person who filed a complaint wrote “Still waiting on my furniture from One of One Movers. They picked up my furniture from Pennsylvania and I have not heard from anyone, nor can I reach anyone ever.”

“Not all moving companies are bad that’s for sure, but those that are bad are really bad,” said Susan Bach of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin. “It’s really up to the consumer to figure out the good companies from the bad companies.”

“We have a directory of accredited moving companies. So, start your research there. Or you can ask for referrals from friends, family members, coworkers, and then take those company names and check them out. Check BBB, make sure they’re members of a trade organization. Check licensing out at Federal Motor Carriers Administration,” adds Bach.

Seas is working with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration (FMSCA), who declined Action 2 News’ request for an interview.

However, the administration directed Action 2 Ne3ws to their public online database where they say people can and should research a company.

“One of One Movers” has 28 complaints filed last year ranging from deceptive business practices to complaints about charges, loss and damage.

According to the FMSCA’s website, while the majority of the 35,000,000 moves a year to smoothly, the number of complaints against interstate movers is rising.

Seas hopes her complaints are hear, and can help others learn from her story.

“My prayer is is at least this could help some other people,” said Seas.

