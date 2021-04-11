Brown County burn ban to be lifted Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say a burn ban will be lifted Monday for all of Brown County.

According to Chief Kurt Minten, President of the Brown County Fire Chiefs Association, the recent amount of rainfall has improved fire conditions.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the burn ban for Brown County was first issued April 4 due to the entire state experiencing “very high” fire danger.

As of April 11, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the entire state is now listed as being under “low” fire danger.

Brown County residents are reminded by Chief Mintent to always follow your local ordinances, and to contact your local fire department before burning.

The Wisconsin DNR says there have been 43 total wildfires within the past week throughout the state, which burned 42.79 acres.

