Appointments available this week at Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic

People heading to Fox Cities Exhibition Center for COVID-19 vaccinations.
People heading to Fox Cities Exhibition Center for COVID-19 vaccinations.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton city officials say there are still appointments available for anyone who is at least 16 years old and wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fox Cities.

According to Cassidy Walsh, the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Appleton’s Health Department, appointments are available on Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 15. No new appointments are being scheduled for Tuesday.

City officials say the type of vaccines being offered include:

  • Wednesday: Pfizer only
  • Thursday: Pfizer in the morning, Moderna in the afternoon

The clinic is open from 9 - 11:30 a.m., as well as 1-3 p.m., and is located at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on W. Lawrence Street in Appleton.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

Those without internet access can make an appointment by calling 920-399-2550. When calling, leave your name and phone number, and wait for staff to return your call.

As a reminder, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for those who are 16 and older.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for those who are 18 and older.

