WIDESPREAD SOAKING RAIN TONIGHT

A swirling area of low pressure near Chicago is sending us a widespread area of rain tonight. This is good news, since this year has been rather dry so far. Through the rest of the weekend, an inch of rain is possible across eastern Wisconsin, especially closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline where you might notice some areas of fog tonight.

Not only is the rain swirling around this weathermaker to our south, but so is the wind. As the storm comes closer, gusty northeast winds will pick up overnight, occasionally blowing up to 35 mph. It will make for a wet, windy and raw night across the area.

Sunday morning’s steady rain will taper to leftover spotty showers into Sunday afternoon. While it won’t be as wet late in the weekend, the clouds will probably hang around, keeping our high temperatures in the seasonable low to mid 50s.

Look for more chances of light rain during the first half of the upcoming work week. While Tuesday looks a bit colder, the latest information in the First Alert Weather Center suggests that it won’t quite get cold enough for snow... We’ll keep an eye on it!

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NE 15-35 MPH

SUNDAY: NE/NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Soaking rain. Gusty winds. Some fog by the lakeshore. LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Morning rain tapers to a few afternoon showers. Cloudy. Not as windy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Some early fog? Mostly cloudy. Showers return. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with decreasing clouds. An isolated afternoon shower is possible. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with a brisk wind. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with late rain. HIGH: 56

