Advertisement

RAIN RETURNS LATER TODAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning should remain dry, but by mid to late afternoon showers will start to return - Especially south. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the fifties. At night the showers become numerous and will move across most of the area. There could even be a few rumbles of non-severe thunder. Rain will fall at times throughout Sunday as well. It will also be a breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Showers will linger into Monday. Areas NORTH might see a light wintry mix or snow late Monday night into the start of Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 15-30+ MPH

SUNDAY: NE/E 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered later day showers. Rain likely at night. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Rain showers. Winds gusting to 30mph. LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A few more showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Flakes possible NORTH. A bit breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunny breaks. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Clouds and sunny breaks. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. HIGH: 56

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin has most new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in two months
"Everyday Hometown" to open in Waupaca around May 1.
New family-owned department store coming to Waupaca in spring
Lightning strikes a tree outside Wautoma High School. April 8, 2021.
NEED 2 SEE: Lightning strike makes timber of tree at Wautoma High School
A roadway crash.
Driver suffers significant injuries in Calumet County crash
UPDATE: Man missing after crash in Kewaunee County is found safe

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORE RAIN FOR THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain this weekend
First Alert Weather forecast April 9, 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasing rain Saturday
April 10 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend rain outlook