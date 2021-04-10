RAIN RETURNS LATER TODAY...

This morning should remain dry, but by mid to late afternoon showers will start to return - Especially south. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the fifties. At night the showers become numerous and will move across most of the area. There could even be a few rumbles of non-severe thunder. Rain will fall at times throughout Sunday as well. It will also be a breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Showers will linger into Monday. Areas NORTH might see a light wintry mix or snow late Monday night into the start of Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 15-30+ MPH

SUNDAY: NE/E 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered later day showers. Rain likely at night. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Rain showers. Winds gusting to 30mph. LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A few more showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Flakes possible NORTH. A bit breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunny breaks. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Clouds and sunny breaks. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. HIGH: 56

