Mile of Music hoping to announce event plans by May 1st

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more about the fate of a popular music festival held in downtown Appleton.

Mile of Music organizers say they hope to make an announcement by May 1st, on whether the event, which brings in musicians from across the country, can be held in August.

After the cancelation of Mile of Music last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses along College Avenue in Appleton are hopeful this year, might be go after event organizers posted on social media that they’re working with the city, on safety protocols.

“Mile of Music is a great, great event. Everybody downtown profits from it. It’s a great energy,’ said Steve Waldorf, who is the co-owner of the Appleton Beer Factory, which has been a host for Mile of Music all but, one year.

Across the street, John Moreland manages Muncheez Pizza, which also benefits from the crowd.

He said, “A lot of these businesses rely on events like Octoberfest and Mile of Music to draw in business from out of town and without that, it cripples our budgets for the years.”

Organizers say they’re hopeful, but being the event has both indoor and outdoor stages, questions over capacity and social distancing have to be answered.

“I think that’s the biggest challenge for us right now is what kind of numbers are we looking at, and I think that’s going to be a fluid thing all the way up until maybe the end of June,” said Mile of Music Founder Dave Willems.

This will be the 8th year since the event launched, featuring original music and the number of people attending has steadily increased, now averaging about sixty thousand.

Waldorf said, “With what the professionals say I think if the city is good with it, and Mile of Music does all of these protocols that they hopefully can do I think we will be able to do it but again, time will tell. We’ll see what happens when we get closer to that. If they have a plan, we’re excited for it.”

