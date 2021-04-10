Local packaging company triples growth despite pandemic

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first introduced you to Reynolds Packaging last June after the company made a pivot from packaging to pandemic relief, making disposable masks and filters.

Now the company is on the cusp of expansion.

“We’ve just been growing like gangbusters the last five years and we want to continue the growth,” said Lisa Reynolds, CEO of Reynolds Packaging.

Reynold’s Packaging has come a long way since it started in a garage on Main Street in Green Bay 22 years ago. It’s nestled among other large manufacturers in Ashwaubenon.

“We’ve added a production line and it has been very busy. Our employees are great, we’ve tripled in growth. They’ve really stepped up to help us out and work 24 hours around the clock,” said Reynolds.

Last year, the company stepped up to fill a dire need for PPE and started making masks and filters, which were distributed to Green Bay schools and hospitals.

“We had to re-engineer the product, so we did that, and it was great. It helped out a lot of people,” said Reynolds.

Now the company is shifting once again, this time to something more familiar, packaging for hand sanitizing wipes.

“We’re doing millions and millions of packaging and bags for the hand sanitizer wipes, so we’re just grateful to be able to help out,” said Reynolds.

The work has not gone unnoticed, receiving a 2020 Marketplace Governor’s Award for Outstanding Woman Owned Business and Representative Mike Gallagher stopping by to see how it’s all made.

“It’s just awesome to see those stories all around northeast Wisconsin where people stepped up to help out in a very difficult time,” said Rep. Gallagher.

Now Reynolds is focused on packaging for a sustainable future.

“We work with a lot of specialty materials for sustainable packaging, lots of compostable packaging, and we do recyclable packaging,” said Reynolds.

