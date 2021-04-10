Advertisement

Evers orders concrete slabs off U.W. System headquarters

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is ordering workers to remove all concrete slabs around the entrances and exits of the University of Wisconsin System headquarters building after two slabs somehow broke off and plunged to the sidewalk below over the weekend.

Evers issued an emergency order on Friday saying Van Hise Hall on the UW-Madison campus sees heavy foot traffic and the slabs pose an immediate threat to public safety. He ordered $500,000 in emergency repairs.

The emergency declaration gives him the power to order such repairs without state building commission approval. 

