“Dine Out Neenah,” event encouraging local spending, kicks off Monday

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s an effort underway in the city of Neenah to encourage area residents to support small businesses.

The event is called “Dine out Neenah” and a raffle drawing will take place for participating customers.

From April 12 - 25, anyone who eats at a restaurant in the Neenah area can submit their receipts online at Neenah.org or stop by the offices of Future Neenah and be entered for a chance to win a $100 restaurant voucher.

Organizers said this is a way to jump start the economy out of the pandemic.

“We had to lay off about 140 to 160 team members during the worst of this and to now get people back in our doors, having business come back, we want to make sure we have as much business,” Brad Ratley, General Manager of Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel, said.

A Ground Round Bar and Grill is attached to the Best Western.

Sara Hanneman is assistant executive director of Future Neenah, an economic development non-profit, which put together “Dine Out Neenah.”

“One of our roles is to lift up small businesses and we realized that the pandemic impacted so many of our local area Neenah businesses, especially those restaurants,” Hanneman said.

The drawing will take place on April 26th and ten winners will be randomly chosen.

Future Neenah’s office is located at 135 W Wisconsin Ave.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.