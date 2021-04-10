Advertisement

Biden administration blocks Walker-era Medicaid work requirements

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - President Joe Biden’s administration has blocked former Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to require some childless adults to work to maintain Medicaid benefits.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent state health officials a letter Tuesday saying it was withdrawing approval for the work requirement for BadgerCare recipients.

The plan would have limited BadgerCare coverage to four years for able-bodied, childless adults ages 19 to 49 unless they worked or trained for a job. The mandate was never implemented after health officials put it on hold.

The letter states that the mandate would risk significant coverage losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

