Beja Shriners break ground on Green Bay expansion

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Beja Shriners broke ground on an addition to the Northeast Wisconsin Shrine Center.

The addition to the existing Shrine building on Green Bay’s west side will house the Northeast Wisconsin Masonic Center as well as the Masonic library and museum.

It will also be the home of four Masonic lodges and eight other Masonic organizations.

Those who are part of the fraternal organization say the new addition will help them continue their mission of helping others.

“This new lodge room will serve as a foundation as our groups look to the future and strive to continue and increase the charity we are all deeply driven by,” Potentate Ben Rogers said. “This is all possible because of the work a few dedicated individuals.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in August.

