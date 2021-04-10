Advertisement

Austin Straubel Airport receives $3.9M grant

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport received a $3.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) made the announcement Friday.

The grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The money will allow Austin Straubel to finish a project rehabilitating 4,200 square feet of its access road and the terminal canopy.

